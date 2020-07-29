Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch Defends Pregnant Vanessa Morgan From "Disgusting" Comments

Madelaine Petsch is standing up for her friend Vanessa Morgan.
The actress took to Instagram to defend her Riverdale co-star against hateful comments aimed at Morgan's recent pregnancy announcement and her relationship with Michael Kopech, who filed for divorce in June.
"Don't disrespect our pitcher like that," one commenter wrote to Morgan, referencing MLB player Kopech. After reading this, Petsch replied, "Honestly if I see one more comment like this I'll lose it."
The 25-year-old star continued, "Vanessa is a beautiful mother to be and the hate and disrespect I'm seeing on this post about her bringing a new life into this world is disgusting."
The Morris County Court recently confirmed to E! News that the Chicago White Sox pitcher filed for divorce from Morgan in Texas on June 19, a month before she shared her pregnancy news. A rep for Morgan has since confirmed to E! News that Kopech is the baby boy's father.
The former couple has yet to publicly address their split, but Morgan did not mention Kopech in her pregnancy and gender reveal post.
"I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January," she wrote. "This little guy has already brought me so much happiness and a feeling of such a greater purpose. I cannot wait to meet you!!"
The 28-year-old star also noted, "I have had the blessing of growing up in the public eye having started my acting career at age 6. While this has been incredible for me, I am very much looking forward to giving this little guy some room to grow up outside of the public eye, until he tells me otherwise."
E! News exclusively revealed in January that Morgan and Kopech had said "I do." The duo tied the knot at the Historic Walton House in Homestead, Florida, with Petsch and fellow Riverdale co-stars in attendance.