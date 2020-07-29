Cole Sprouse Returns to Instagram to Explain "Much Needed" Social Media Break

Cole Sprouse is back on Instagram after a nearly monthlong break.
In his first post since his return, the 27-year-old actor shared a photo taken at the NEST Tulum in Mexico and wrote, "Thinking back on Tulum." He then shared why he stepped away from the social media platform.
"Know I've been off of social media for a while," he began. "Decided to take a much-needed mental health break. I've never been the most active user of social media, but even the minor amount I had been engaging during quarantine had become a bit too taxing."
The Riverdale star then noted how "work is slowly beginning to pick back up within a new normal."
"And as someone who has only ever really known work their entire life, I found that I'm best on a schedule," Sprouse continued. "Knowing when to step away like I did in college, and when to re-engage is a fundamental skill for any young performer. Take your breaks. Mental and physical health always come first."
He then wrote, "In time we'll all be able to see more clearly what this pandemic actually is—a massive global trauma. The effects of which have, in no small way, been encouraged tremendously by the failings of the US. We're in the midst of a huge election, and I encourage everyone here in the United States to deeply consider our 'modern' medical health care system. I'll be more active soon my sweet little babies."
He also shared a post about voting by mail on Instagram Stories.
The last time Sprouse posted on Instagram was on June 26—just days after he tweeted he and "three other cast mates were falsely accused of sexual offense by anonymous accounts on Twitter."
"I take these accusations very seriously, and will be working with the right teams to get to the root of it," he wrote at the time. "False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. This seems to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to baselessly cancel my cast mates and me."
Lili Reinhart retweeted Sprouse's post and denied the accusations, as well.
"I have always taken sexual assault allegations seriously," she wrote at the time. "But it was proven that this account was created specifically to create false stories about me and my cast. I can't think of something more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It invalidates the men and women who are brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers—and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated."
In addition, the 23-year-old actress wrote "we are looking into taking legal action."
"This kind of sick behavior only harms true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and scary because I've always supported survivors and believed them," she tweeted, then adding, "I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from speaking out about their experiences."
According to screenshots shared on Twitter, the same since-deleted account that made the accusations against Reinhart also made claims about KJ Apa and Vanessa Morgan. Although, the details of these allegations were not clear. However, per the screenshot, the social media user wrote, "Do you see how easy it is to lie and you guys will believe it? Vanessa Morgan and KJ Apa didn't do jack s--t. You will believe anything."
Morgan retweeted Sprouse's posts but did not publicly comment further. Apa also did not publicly respond.
In addition to coming back to Instagram, Sprouse returned to Twitter. In his first tweet since July 6, in which he retweeted an Apple Podcast post, he retweeted and responded to a post by Halsey. After a fan shared a video and wrote "baby ash doing theater it's probably the CUTEST thing ever," the 25-year-old singer replied by writing "how do you know this is me and not tiny @colesprouse @dylansprouse in a long blonde wig hmm....?"
Sprouse then responded with a pic from his Disney Channel days.