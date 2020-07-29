Go Inside Kendall Jenner's Stunning L.A. Home

Even Kendall Jenner's home is a cover star.
For Architectural Digest's newest issue, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and supermodel gives a peek inside her bohemian Los Angeles abode.
And, thanks to the help of design duo Kathleen and Tommy Clements, as well as designer-to-the-stars Waldo Fernandez, the reality TV star turned runway maven has achieved a serene place where she can be herself.
The Mediterranean-style home, which was previously owned by Charlie Sheen, is one that Kendall is mighty proud of.
"I'm really proud of what we accomplished here. This is the first home I've done completely, and I think it's a genuine reflection of who I am and what I like," Kendall notes. "In the end, I'm still a young female in L.A., just trying to have some fun."
In addition to some structural changes, Kendall has curated the home's aesthetic to represent her low-key nature, including organic textures, period pieces and more. You'll find many earthy tones in this home too.
Yet, there is plenty of color in Kendall's impressive teal kitchen, where she says she has upped her "chef game."
She relays, "At this point, I'm a pretty good cook. Kylie [Jenner] and I were super-lucky to have guidance from our older sisters and a mom who really has her s--t together. They all gave me solid advice on how to set up my kitchen and bath for maximum efficiency. They also taught me that a house is always a work in progress."
Oh, and you'll notice some noteworthy contemporary art throughout the 24-year-old's home. Pieces by Barbara Kruger, Richard Prince, Raymond Pettibon and Sterling Ruby introduce more color into the chic residence.
Per Architectural Digest, a signature James Turrell wall sculpture can be found just off Kendall's entryway.
"I've always been a huge Turrell fan. I was introduced to his work by [my brother-in-law] Kanye [West], who collaborates with him," Kim Kardashian's sister states. "I wanted this piece to be a focal point of the house, and I'm so hyped to have it here."
Kendall is just the latest Kardashian-Jenner to land the cover of Architectural Digest. Previously, mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have shared their homes with the magazine.
For a closer look at Kendall's stunning home, scroll through the images below.
What a beautiful home!