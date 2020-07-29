Why Cameron Diaz Loves Being In a "Little Bubble" With Benji Madden and Raddix

Cameron Diaz is loving life as a new mom.
The 47-year-old actress spoke about social distancing with her 7-month-old daughter Raddix and 41-year-old husband Benji Madden on Tuesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers.
"Before my baby was an excuse to stay home," she said, "now I don't have to make that excuse. It's just what it is, and I get to be with her."
The Charlie's Angels star said the "best part" of having to stay within their "little bubble" has been having the Good Charlotte artist work from home.
"So, he gets to be with her as much as I do," she raved. "Well, not as much because he's working all day long. But he actually gets to come out of a meeting and give her a kiss and play with her for a little bit, where if he was going to the office every day, he wouldn't have been able to do that. So, we're just having a lot of gratitude for that."
Diaz and Madden announced the little one's arrival in January. However, the proud parents made it clear they "feel a strong instinct" to protect their baby girl's privacy.
"So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!!" they wrote on Instagram at the time. "Some would even say RAD."
Since then, the couple has continued to shield the child from the limelight. However, Diaz has offered a few glimpses into their life as a family of three. From discussing sleep schedules and "Baby Shark" to celebrating Mother's Day and everyday moments, Diaz seems to have fully embraced this new chapter.
"It's just amazing," she recently told Jimmy Fallon. "It's the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I. We're just so happy."
Watch the interview via the video above or on Peacock.
