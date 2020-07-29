Normal People's Paul Mescal Reveals the Fate of Connell's Beloved Chain

Paul Mescal may be known for starring in a show called Normal People, but his life is anything but ordinary at the moment.

Prior to starring in the BBC production, the Irishman had only worked in theater, but now finds himself with an Emmy nod for his first-ever TV role.

In the sexy and emotional limited series, he plays Connell Waldron, a character that evolves greatly over the course of the 12 episodes. Mescal tells E! News that he feels "very privileged" for being able to portray a character as vulnerable and thoughtful as Connell.

And though the 24-year-old is proud of his performance, he says he can't entirely "comprehend" being nominated alongside big names like Hugh Jackman and Mark Ruffalo.

He shows even more humility when he tells us that his newfound status as a sex-symbol is only "temporary." Although, lovers of a chain-wearing Connell Waldron would beg to differ.

Continue reading to learn what happened to that chain, how he'll celebrate his nomination and more!