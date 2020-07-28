Inside Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's First Days at Home With Their Baby Girl

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas seem to be settling into their new roles as parents!

Reps for the couple confirmed to E! News, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby," and according to TMZ, the two welcomed a baby girl named Willa on July 22.

Now, the Game of Thrones actress and the Jonas Brothers singer are reportedly home and spending all their time with their new bundle of joy.

A source tells E! News, "They are home and getting settled. Joe is very hands on and involved. He wants to do everything he can and loves being with the baby and helping Sophie."

The insider said that Joe and Sophie are both "so excited to be parents," to their newborn daughter that they've "been texting pictures to friends and calling on FaceTime to show her off."

"Everyone is very excited for them," the source added.