Sasha Pieterse Posts Epic Maternity Photo to Join the #WomenSupportingWomen Challenge

As Beyoncé once said in her female anthem, "Who run the world? Girls!"

Those words couldn't feel more true with the latest trend taking over Instagram: The #WomenSupportingWomen challenge.

In the last few days, people's feeds have been flooded with black-and-white images of women sharing selfies, professional portraits and candid shots of themselves. The purpose of the challenge is for women to celebrate themselves, while also uplifting and praising the ladies in their lives

Among the countless people participating in the challenge is Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse. The 24-year-old actress' posts stood out on Monday evening when she showed off her growing baby bump with a topless maternity photo.

"Challenge accepted. Thank you my beautiful friend [Kirin Bhatty], she began her caption. "Already sleep-deprived but enjoying every moment. During this life-changing time I am especially aware and in awe of the power of women."