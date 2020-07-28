EmmysSophie & Joe's Baby GirlKim & Kanye ReunitedPeacockPhotosVideos

Ugg Flash Sale: Walk Away With Up to 55% Off Shoes, Loungewear and More

The sale ends soon, so shop now at Nordstrom Rack!

By Carolin Lehmann Jul 28, 2020 6:53 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoesShoppingShopShop SalesShop Fashion
E-Comm: Ugg Flash SaleNordstrom Rack

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Is there a shoe more comfortable than an Ugg? We think not. And now Nordstrom Rack has a sale on these long-lasting shoes, plus lounge-wear from the brand. Enjoy up to 55% off on Ugg boots, sneakers, accessories, sleepwear, lounge-wear and more for the next three days at this flash sale.

Below, shop our top picks from the blowout. And hurry, because they're selling out quick! 

read
The Top 5 Amazon Items Our Readers Are Buying This Month

Ugg Dakota Faux Fur Lined Moc Slipper

You can't go wrong with these super comfy moccasin-style slippers. They're lined with faux fur and come in two hues.

$100
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Chateau Genuine Shearling Lined Slipper

These shearling-lined slippers are super easy to slip on and come in three colors.

$300
$150
Nordstrom Rack

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

2020 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

2

Michael Kopech Files For Divorce From Vanessa Morgan After Baby News

3

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Subject of Internal Investigation

Ugg Jass Slip-On Sneaker

These skate-inspired sneakers are summer-ready and have a comfortable cushioned footbed. Enjoy 40% off on them.

$100
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Redwood Waterproof Bootie

This waterproof bootie gives you a bit of a height boost while still being super practical. Choose from black or brown. 

$175
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Leahy Suede Ankle Boot

Step out in style in these ankle booties with a buckle. They're water resistant and also come in two other hues.

$160
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Fern Waterproof Leather Bootie

Check out the buckle detail on this waterproof bootie. It's great to stock up before fall hits.

$195
$110
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Benson II Waterproof Bootie

You can run around in these low-heel waterproof booties all day. They're lined with cozy wool and have a foam-cushioned footbed.

$170
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Tall Genuine Dyed Shearling Trim & Faux Fur Boot

Make a statement in these classic tall bow-accent Ugg boots. They come in three different colors.

$110
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Genuine Dyed Shearling Single U Ear Muffs

Stock up on these ear muffs before temperatures drop and enjoy 53% off. Shearling will keep your ears toasty. 

$85
$40
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Genuine Shearling Trim Leather Gloves

How stunning are these shearling-trim gloves? They're made of leather but have a knit lining.

$135
$65
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Deven Fleece Joggers

These lightweight joggers have a soft fleece interior and come in a summer-ready hue. You'll get so much use out of them.

$98
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Iris Logo Stripe Terry Track Sweatpants

These comfy sweatpants have the Ugg logo down the side and are made of lightweight French terry. You can't go wrong.

$148
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Up next, save up to 40% on Leith, BP. and more of your favorite Nordstrom Brands. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

2020 Emmy Nominations: See the Complete List of Nominees

2

Michael Kopech Files For Divorce From Vanessa Morgan After Baby News

3

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Subject of Internal Investigation

4

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye West After His Public Apology

5

Governor Andrew Cuomo Slams Chainsmokers' "Illegal & Reckless" Concert