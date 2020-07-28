Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Are Set for a Virtual 2020 Emmys Reunion

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are bound to cross paths again.
Today, the former flames were both nominated for awards for the 2020 Emmys. Namely, Aniston scored a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on The Morning Show and Pitt is up for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live.
(The Oscar winning actor's SNL appearance may've been brief, but it clearly left an impression.)
And since an in-person reunion is unlikely, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we hope these two will cross paths virtually during TV's biggest night. It wouldn't be the first time they caused a stir at an awards show!
The A-list exes had fans in a tizzy earlier this year after they shared a congratulatory hug at the 2020 SAG Awards. After they both won in their categories and gave noteworthy speeches, Pitt and Aniston ended up in the press room at the exact same time.
Thankfully, numerous pictures captured the warmhearted moment, which included a hug, smiling and hand-holding.
Yet, this was to be expected from the friendly exes, who were famously married between 2000-2005. After all, Pitt did attend Aniston's 50th birthday bash in February 2019.
"They've been in touch over the last few years and talk occasionally," a source told E! News in December 2019. "If they run into each other, they will congratulate each other and exchange pleasantries. They want the best for each other. There are no issues with being in the same place at the same time."'
Case in point: In January 2020, Pitt and Aniston had a run-in at the CAA Golden Globes after-party at the Sunset Tower hotel. Per an E! News source, the twosome exchanged a "hello very quickly" and appeared to be "cordial and friendly and seemed happy to be there."
While these two are clearly adults who've put the past behind them, we're sure fans are still hoping for a virtual reunion at this year's Emmys.
The 72nd Emmy Awards, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.
Congratulations to Pitt and Aniston on their nominations.
For the complete nominees list, click here!