What Luann de Lesseps Thinks of Ramona Singer's RHONY Birthday Party Meltdown

It's Ramona Singer's party and she can cry break the fourth wall if she wants to.

Last week's episode of The Real Housewives of New York City took an explosive turn when Leah McSweeney got a little wild and started dirty dancing on co-stars Luann de Lesseps and Dorinda Medley during Ramon's big b-day bash. The ladies' behavior caused Ramona to have a meltdown, calling on production crew to stop filming and addressing the cameras directly in a move other Real Housewives franchises have tackled recently (paging, Denise Richards).

"Get the f--king producers here! We're done! Shut it down!" Ramona said at the end of the episode as crew members wrangled her. "No, I'll f--king quit the show right now!"

"I think Ramona starts with the best intentions but there was a lot of drama during that party," Luann told E! News exclusively while promoting her new partnership with Sonage Skincare. "I mean between Leah lifting up her skirt, and too much for Ramona's liking and Sonja [Morgan] dancing on the tables and breaking glass. I don't think it went to where she was thinking it was gonna go and that's why she asked the cameras to come down."