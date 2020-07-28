Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers Honor Regis Philbin in Moving Tributes

Related : Legendary Television Host Regis Philbin Dead at 88

TV stars are mourning the death of Regis Philbin.

Several late-night hosts paid tribute to the talk and game show legend just days after Philbin passed away.

Jimmy Fallon, for instance, honored Philbin on Monday's episode of The Tonight Show. He spoke about how Philbin got his start in the entertainment industry by working as an NBC page for The Tonight Show in 1955. He then said Philbin got his "big break" in 1967 when he "became famous as the sidekick on The Joey Bishop Show."

"He could do everything," Fallon said. "He could sing. He was funny—he was really funny. He was an entertainer. He always was game to do a bit or dress up. He would do anything for a laugh. I loved him. My grandparents loved him. They introduced me. My mom and dad loved him."

He also looked back at how Philbin went on to star on Live With Regis and Kathie Lee with Kathie Lee Gifford and Live With Regis and Kelly with Kelly Ripa and how he became "part of all of our lives."

"He would tell funny stories about his night out in Manhattan the night before and then tell them with such humor and class and grace," Fallon said. "And personally, I loved that he never forgot his Irish roots. And as someone who grew up in an Irish family, I could relate to all those stories."