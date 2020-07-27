Prepare to Be Spooked by Unique Vintage's Halloween Collection!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We know. We know! "I'ts July," you're saying. "It's way too early for Halloween!" But is it? We're a blink away from August, and the witching hour will be here before you know it... so we recommend preparing with Unique Vintage's Halloween Collection!

Whatever your flavor, be it spooky or kooky, this collection has a fashionable piece to meet your needs. There's subtly stunning swing dresses decorated with skeletons, striped cigarette pants that'll make you want to dance along to "Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)," and even a cozy sweater that'll help you transition into fall in batty style. And really, when you love a holiday the say some people love Halloween, is it ever too early to get started?

So get ready for The Great Pumpkin (or Night of the Living Dead, whichever) and shop some of our fave finds below!