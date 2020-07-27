Regis PhilbinKanye WestNaya RiveraPeacockPhotosVideos

Prince Harry's Ex Cressida Bonas Marries Harry Wentworth-Stanley

Actress Cressida Bonas has wed Harry Wentworth-Stanley, her brother confirmed on social media over the weekend, per the Daily Mail.

Congratulations are in order for Cressida Bonas!

The actress has tied the knot with fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley, multiple outlets report, citing an Instagram post from the Cressida's brother. According to the Daily MailJacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe posted an image to his private Instagram account showing a couple—tagging Cressida and Harry—riding horses while dressed in wedding attire.

The bride can be seen in a white dress, while the man in the photo is wearing a tux. "Mr & Mrs," the caption reads. "My small riding off into her beautiful future with her Harry Hat."

The couple's nuptials come almost exactly one year after they got engaged. "We getting married," Harry, an estate agent, shared on Instagram in Aug. 2019. And it was just a few months ago that Cressida teased a wedding ceremony on social media.

In honor of her then-fiancé's birthday in May, Cressida posted a photo dressed up for an "auto wed," a quick wedding ceremony performed with one click of a machine.

As the socialite shared at the time, "Well, If all else fails there's always Auto Wed...!" She added, "Happy birthday my [love] @harrywent XX #oneday."

As royal fans will recall, Cressida previously dated another Harry, Prince Harry, for two years. However, the couple called it quits in 2014.

The exes, who were first introduced by his cousin Princess Eugenie, appear to be on good terms following their breakup. Cressida even attended the royal's wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018.

