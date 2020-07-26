Julianne Hough Is "Feeling Super Loved" at Birthday Pool Party With Ex Brooks Laich

It's her birthday and she'll party how she wants to.

Julianne Hough soaked up the sun on Saturday afternoon to celebrate her 32nd birthday. Even though her birthday was on Monday, July 20, the actress kept the party going into the weekend.

She enjoyed a fun-filled pool day with her nearest and dearest, which included her ex, Brooks Laich, and best friend, Nina Dobrev. On Instagram Stories, both Nina and Julianne shared behind-the-scenes pics and videos of the low-key party, which was a total "birthday surprise" for the 32-year-old star.

For the sweet celebration, Julianne opted for something cute and casual. She rocked a checkered orange dress that had a plunging neckline, cheeky waistline cutouts and an open back. The birthday girl accessorized with a colorful flower crown and gold dainty hoops.

"Feeling super loved right now," the Dancing with the Stars judge captioned one of her Instagram Stories.