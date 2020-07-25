Kathie Lee Gifford Honors "Precious Friend" Regis Philbin Following His Death

Kathie Lee Gifford is remembering her "precious friend" Regis Philbin.

On Saturday afternoon, E! News learned the legendary television host died at the age of 88.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," the Philbin Family said in a statement to E! News.

"His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him–for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about," the family statement continued. "We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Following the news of the legendary TV personality's death, Kathie Lee took to social media to pay a special tribute to her longtime co-host and close friend.