Regis Philbin Dead at 88: Kelly Ripa and More Stars Pay Tribute to Legendary TV Host

Hollywood is coming together to honor a television legend.

On Saturday afternoon, news broke that Regis Philbin passed away from natural causes on July 24 at the age of 88.

"We are deeply saddened to share that our beloved Regis Philbin passed away last night of natural causes, one month shy of his 89th birthday," his family said in a statement to E! News. "His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him—for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about. We thank his fans and admirers for their incredible support over his 60-year career and ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Pop culture fans know Regis from his experience in television especially daytime. He began his career as the host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee alongside Kathie Lee Gifford. The show would later become Live! with Regis and Kelly co-starring Kelly Ripa.

In addition, Regis captivated audiences as the original host of the game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?