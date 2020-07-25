Peter Green, Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder and Guitarist, Dead at 73

The world of music has lost a legend.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Peter Green has died at the age of 73. According to BBC News, the music icon passed away this weekend.
"It is with great sadness that the family of Peter Green announce his death this weekend, peacefully in his sleep," Green's family shared through lawyers, per the publication. "A further statement will be provided in the coming days."
At this time, it's unknown what the musician's cause of death was. E! News has reached out to Green's representatives for comment and has yet to receive a response.
The 73-year-old star was an acclaimed blues and rock guitarist. He's best-known for co-founding Fleetwood Mac with drummer Mick Fleetwood in 1967. He and Mick were two of eight members in the band, which also included Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, John McVie, Christine McVie, Danny Kirwan and Jeremy Spencer.
"Albatross," "Black Magic Woman" and "Oh Well" were just a few famous hits produced by Green.
In 1970, Green left the band after struggling with his mental health. He was later diagnosed with schizophrenia and spent time in hospital in the mid-70s, BBC News reports. In 1998, Green and the other Fleetwood Mac members were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Fans and fellow musicians have taken to social media to share their heartache over Green's passing.
"Sad to hear of Peter Green passing- one of the greats. RIP," Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler wrote.
Peter Frampton expressed, "Most sadly have lost one of the most tasteful guitar players ever I have always been a huge admirer of the great Peter Green may he rest in peace."
"R.I.P Peter Green. A unique artist and a beautiful guitar player," Johnny Marr said on Twitter.
News of Green's death comes only a few days after Fleetwood Mac announced the upcoming release of its retrospective box-set that documents the band's early days.