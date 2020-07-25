Taylor SwiftCiaraBritney SpearsPeacockPhotosVideos

The Kissing Booth 2's Joey King and Jacob Elordi Share Advice for Long-Distance Relationships

The Kissing Booth 2 stars Joey King and Jacob Elordi reveal the advice they give to any couple doing long-distance, or simply dating in the coronavirus era

Joey King and Jacob Elordi shared the tips and tricks to keeping the magic alive when in a long-distance relationship.

In The Kissing Booth 2, the actors play Elle and Noah, who (spoiler alert!) are doing long-distance now that they're attending colleges on opposite sides of the country, which, as The Rundown host Erin Lim points out, is "something we can all literally relate to right now." 

"What advice would you give people just trying to maintain any relationship right now?" Lim asked. 

For Joey, it's all about keeping the conversation flowing. She replied, "Communication is key. Also, make sure you find time to laugh with each other. Don't take life too seriously. You should be dating your best friend at the end of the day."

And Jacob had to agree with what his co-star said. "Pick up the phone, you know? Facetime is the greatest gift that you have in the world in a time like this," he shared. "Don't send memes and GIFs, just give them a call." 

Fans of the movie can see how Elle and Noah's long-distance relationship pans out by watching The Kissing Booth 2, out now on Netflix. 

Press play on the video above, and for more from Erin and the cast of The Kissing Booth 2, catch The Rundown on Snapchat now!

