Hamilton's Emmy Raver-Lampman Replaces Kristen Bell on Central Park

Apple TV+'s Central Park has found its new Molly Tillerman.

One month after Kristen Bell announced she would no longer voice the biracial character on the animated series, Emmy Raver-Lampman has been cast as her replacement.

Emmy, whose credits include the touring production of Hamilton and Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, shared on Instagram, "I cannot express how excited and honored I am to be joining the Central Park family. All the creatives and the amazing Kristin [sic] Bell have welcomed me with such open arms, support and endless enthusiasm. My face hurts from smiling so much!"

⠀

"Representation is vital and broadens our ability to tell stories. I know I have some massive shoes to fill, but I only hope that my lived experience will enrich Molly's story and make her even more lovable than she already is," the actress said.

Raver-Lampman should feel right at home on Central Park—she's the third Hamilton alum to join the cast! Original Hamilton cast members Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. each voice characters.