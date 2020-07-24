Hamilton's Emmy Raver-Lampman Replaces Kristen Bell on Central Park

Apple TV+'s Central Park has found its new Molly Tillerman.
One month after Kristen Bell announced she would no longer voice the biracial character on the animated series, Emmy Raver-Lampman has been cast as her replacement.
Emmy, whose credits include the touring production of Hamilton and Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, shared on Instagram, "I cannot express how excited and honored I am to be joining the Central Park family. All the creatives and the amazing Kristin [sic] Bell have welcomed me with such open arms, support and endless enthusiasm. My face hurts from smiling so much!"
⠀
"Representation is vital and broadens our ability to tell stories. I know I have some massive shoes to fill, but I only hope that my lived experience will enrich Molly's story and make her even more lovable than she already is," the actress said.
Raver-Lampman should feel right at home on Central Park—she's the third Hamilton alum to join the cast! Original Hamilton cast members Daveed Diggs and Leslie Odom Jr. each voice characters.
Central Park executive producers Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad, Nora Smith, Halsted Sullivan and Sanjay Shah said in a joint statement to E! News, "After an extensive casting process that brought a number of incredible contenders to the forefront of our Molly search, we could not be more thrilled, honored, and certain that we have found the perfect marriage of character to voice in the amazing Emmy Raver-Lampman."
The team also thanked Bell for her contributions to the first season of Central Park and said she'll return in a different role for season 2.
"Our gratitude for and thanks to Kristen Bell and the fantastic work she did in Season 1 can never be overstated," the statement read. "And as we look for new ways to utilize Kristen's brilliant vocal talents moving forward, we are forever grateful for her support, her camaraderie, and most importantly her beautiful performance as Molly Tillerman in Season 1."
On June 24, Bell said she was "happy to relinquish this role" to a Black or biracial individual.
"Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege" she explained at the time. "Casting a mixed race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race and Black American experience. It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right."
After news of her recasting broke, Kristen took to Instagram with some kind words for the star.
"Emmy's infectious charm and sheer aptitude will breathe a new and effervescent life into the character," she shared. "One that Molly definitely deserves. I have been a fan of Emmy's work for a while, and am lucky to now call her a friend. Can't wait to see you in the park, Emmy."