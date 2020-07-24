Paul Really Hopes Karine Loves Their New One-Room House on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After

Paul and Karine are taking a major step on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and finding a home in America.

Karine has finally decided to make the move from Brazil to the U.S., but things have not been easy. Karine wasn't a fan of any of the options Paul has shown her for their home, but in a new clip exclusive to E! News, Paul hopes he found a place she won't hate, though she hasn't seen it yet.

He explains in the clip that a house in the trailer park became newly vacant, so he decided to snatch it up before someone else could, and now he's moving in ahead of Karine's arrival, along with his dogs.

"This is basically a studio home. Everything is just one big room, and it's really small," he says. "But I think it's definitely the best affordable option that Karine will accept."