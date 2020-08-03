Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Preview: 9 Items to Add to Your List

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you as excited about the upcoming Nordstrom Anniversary Sale as we are? There are quite a few items in Nordstrom's preview of the sale that we have our eyes on. You can check them out below.
So, are you wondering when these deals will finally become available to you? Well, the sale begins on August 4 for Nordy Club Icons, August 7 for Nordy Club Ambassadors, August 10 for Nordy Club Influencers, August 13 for Nordy Club Insiders and August 19 for the general public.
In the meantime, remember to use your Nordy Club Personal Double Points Day to earn 2X the points on any day you choose. If you're not a card member, now is the time to sign up. Nordstrom is currently offering a deal where if you become a new credit card member and make a purchase that same day, you'll receive a $60 Bonus Note good for a future purchase.
Ok, it's time to get window shopping!
Tory Burch Carson Convertible Leather Crossbody Bag
How perfect is this leather crossbody bag with a gold chain? It's a must-have for fall.
T3 SinglePass Curl 1.25-Inch Professional Ceramic Curling Iron
You're getting a steal on this pretty rose gold and white 1.25-inch curling iron. It has five heat settings and a lightweight design.
neuLASH Lash Enhancing Serum Duo
If you want thicker, longer eye lashes, this serum really works. And you're getting two in this awesome value pack.
Gorjana Parker Link Charm Necklace
This box-link chain necklace goes with almost anything. It has a cute single link charm in the center and is 18 karat-gold plated.
St. Tropez Jumbo Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
St. Tropez fans: You don't want to miss out on this deal. This classic mousse self-tanner will be available at a steep discount during the sale.
Slip Pure Silk Caramel Queen Pillowcase Duo
If you're wondering what all the hype is about when it comes to sleeping on silk pillowcases, take this as your change to invest in some. This set of two Mulberry silk, queen-size pillowcases is great for your skin and hair.
Mario Badescu The Essentials Set
If you've always wanted to try out Mario Badescu products, this is your perfect chance to. You're getting a drying lotion, a facial spray with aloe, herbs and rosewater, and a lip balm.
La Mer The Replenishing Moisture Collection
La Mer products are notoriously pricey, so you're getting a steal on this product collection including Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, The Replensihing Oil Exfoliator, The Regenerating Serum, The Eye Concentrate and The Treatment Lotion Hydrating Mask.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Bae-sics Kit
Achieve perfect brows with the much-beloved Anastasia products. This kit includes the Brow Wiz pencil and a clear brow gel.
