Paris Hilton Says She's "Finally" Found Her Home in Boyfriend Carter Reum

Paris Hilton’s latest Instagram post with boyfriend Carter Reum reminds fans how strong they are.

By Mike Vulpo Jul 24, 2020 6:24 PM
Paris HiltonCouplesCelebritiesInstagram
Home is where the heart is.

While we may be in the middle of a sizzling summer, Paris Hilton decided to take fans back to a cooler time on her Instagram this week.

In a social media post from Thursday afternoon, the businesswoman shared a throwback photo with boyfriend Carter Reum that quickly reminded pop culture followers that these two are stronger than ever.

"For the two of us, home isn't a place. It's a person. And we're finally home," she wrote on Instagram while enjoying a getaway to Yellowstone Club in Montana.

Paris sported a leopard print one-piece swimsuit while Carter wore light blue swim trunks for the photo that has everyone saying, "That's hot!"

"I love u two," Tana Mongeau wrote in the comments section. Dorothy Wang added, "She is sliving and giving!" The trip also included Courtney Reum and other close friends who loved a poolside picture in the mountains. 

Celebrity Couples We Admire

Back in January, Paris debuted her new romance with Carter at a 2020 Golden Globes after-party.

While attending the InStyle and Warner Bros. celebration at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, an eyewitness spotted the pair holding hands as they made their way through the crowd.

"They are very happy together," a source previously explained to E! News. "They met through friends, and everyone is saying what a great couple they make."

Fast-forward to April when Paris made her relationship with the entrepreneur Instagram official.

"Happy Anniversary my love," she captioned a photo of them kissing. "My favorite thing to do is make memories with you. Your kisses are magical. I love being yours and knowing you're mine."

Here's to even more summer lovin'.

