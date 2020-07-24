Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Gifts Lauren Burnham Special Ring After Going Through "Darkest Times"

Lauren Burnham Luyendyk is wearing a new ring from Arie Luyendyk Jr.

The Bachelor alumna gave fans a peek at the diamond band and shared its significance on Thursday.

"Some of you have noticed I've added a band to the stack and requested that I talk about it, so here goes!" the season 22 star wrote in part of an Instagram post alongside a photo of the shiny sparkler. "@ariejr recently gave it to me. This eternity band symbolizes that we will always have each other in our darkest times...if you've been here for the last couple of months you'll know that we recently had a period of that. I think it's safe to say he gets husband of the year."

The reality TV celeb then noted the accessory was from jewelry designer Jean Dousset and wrote in a separate post that she was "blown away" by the special gift.