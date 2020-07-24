Kristen Bell Reveals Dax Shepard's Hilarious Response to 7-Year-Old Daughter's Sex Question

Kids really do say the darnedest things—just ask Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

As the famous parents of daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, the two stars have heard some interesting things come out of their youngsters' mouths. While appearing remotely on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday, the Good Place actress shared a recent quote from her firstborn that spurred an equally hilarious response from Shepard.

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there hasn't been a surplus of alone time for the married pair of six years. "We tried to steal away for a hike the other day," the actress recalled to Colbert. "My sister was here watching the kids. We masked up and we were like, 'Oh, we'll just walk down the streets. There's a great hike near our house.'"

"And on our way out the door," Bell continued, "my 7-year-old stood in the door and she held it open. She goes, 'Uh, are you going to do a sex?'"