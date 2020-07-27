Love Island's Arielle Vandenberg Shares Her bareMinerals Beauty Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Like you, Arielle Vandenberg knows there are a lot of clean beauty brands out on the market.

But from the moment she started exploring skincare and makeup, the Love Island host fell in love with bareMinerals.

"I've been a fan of bareMinerals since high school. My mom bought me the Original Loose Foundation and I was hooked!" Arielle shared with E! News exclusively. "I'm still such a bareMinerals enthusiast, given their dedication to clean beauty that really works!"

So perhaps it's only fitting that Arielle partnered with the brand on their SKINLONGEVITY Long Life Herb collection that helps your skin look stronger and younger. See the items that stand out above the rest below.