Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestPeacockPhotosVideos

The Best CBD Roll-Ons

Shop stress relieving roll-ons from Nordstrom, Sephora and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Jul 24, 2020 2:29 AMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShopShop Wellness
EComm, Best CBD Roll-OnsE! Illustration / LeoPatrizi

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you haven't tried CBD for relaxation yet, take this as your message to give it a shot! CBD roll-ons are a great way to try out the remedy for anxiety and it can't help to give one a shot if you've been feeling stressed. Below, CBD roll-ons you can order online from Kohl's, Nordstrom and more. Just breathe in deeply to feel the relief. 

read
Happy 4/20! See the Best CBD Beauty Products of 2020

Uncle Bud's Hemp Roll On Pain Reliever

This roll-on pain reliever has a light coconut scent. It can help with pain related to arthritis, backaches, joint pain and more.

$14
$11
Kohl's

Highline Wellness CBD Relief Roller

This roller has a pleasant lavender, peppermint, eucalyptus and lemon scent.

$18
Highline Wellness

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian Debuts Shirtless Instagram Profile Photo!

2

Britney Spears' Brother Reveals Rare Insight Into Her Conservatorship

3

Why Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters “Grew Apart” From Larsa Pippen

Leef Organics Recover CBD Sport Herbal Recovery Formula

Find relief for aches and pains with this roll-on. It's cooling and non-greasy.

$40
Nordstrom

Sagely Naturals Calm & Centered CBD Roll-On Essential Oil Blend

This roll on includes CBD, lavender, chamomile and bergamot. It's cruelty-free and vegan.

$30
Nordstrom

Ellis Brooklyn Marvelous CBD Massage & Body Oil Rollerball

This bestselling body-oil includes maritime pine bark extract, sweet almond oil and CBD. 

$30
Sephora

CBD Topicals CBD Roll-On

This cooling cream roll-on is meant for joint and muscle support. It has a lavender scent.

$20
Medterra

Sagely Naturals Relief & Recovery CBD Roll-On Essential Oil Blend

This roll-on has menthol, peppermint, rosemary and eucalyptus essential oils and gives a cooling sensation. 

$30
Nordstrom

Heretic Dirty Grass CBD Eau De Parfum Travel Spray

This eau de parfum with a unique name has an earthy scent of vetiver, violet leaf and lemon. So you're getting not only the relaxation of CBD, but also a perfume.

$85
Sephora

Empower CBD Luxury Body Oil

This body oil smells like sweet almond, wintergreen, bergamot and lavender. 

$68
Nordstrom

Healist Naturals Sport Relief Roll-On Gel

This sports-relief roll-on gel helps soothe sore muscles. It's also moisturizing and has ginger, boswellia, aloe, shea butter, peppermint and hemp seed botanical oils.

$40
Healist Naturals

Up next, mask-proof your make-up with NYX. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian Debuts Shirtless Instagram Profile Photo!

2

Britney Spears' Brother Reveals Rare Insight Into Her Conservatorship

3

Why Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters “Grew Apart” From Larsa Pippen

4

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Sue for Invasion of Privacy

5

See Ryan Reynolds' Hilarious Response to Blake Lively's Pregnancy Joke