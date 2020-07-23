Demi LovatoTaylor SwiftKanye WestPeacockPhotosVideos

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Home Burglarized

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's home was the target of a burglary on July 4.

By McKenna Aiello Jul 23, 2020 11:35 PMTags
Ellen DeGeneresCrimePortia De RossiHomeCelebrities
Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de RossiChristopher Polk/Getty Images for People's Choice Awards

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Montecito, Calif. home was burglarized on July 4, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday. 

"The residence appears to have been targeted due to the victim's celebrity status," authorities said in a press release, noting that the items taken from the couple's residence included "high value jewelry and watches." 

It's not immediately known if Ellen and Portia were home at the time of the break in. 

According to law enforcement, forensic technicians are "conducting an extensive and ongoing investigation." Additionally, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said it is in contact with other agencies to "determine if this is related to additional recent celebrity home burglaries."

photos
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's Cutest Photos

The television personality and Arrested Development star's real estate portfolio in Montecito is well-documented. 

In 2019, DeGeneres purchased a $27 million mansion in the star-studded, coastal community. Then in June of this year, she sold her and Portia's historic Montecito estate to none other than Ariana Grande for more than $6 million, according to Variety

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian Debuts Shirtless Instagram Profile Photo!

2

Britney Spears' Brother Reveals Rare Insight Into Her Conservatorship

3

All the Details on Demi Lovato's Estimated $1 Million Engagement Ring

Related: Is Ellen DeGeneres to Blame for Alleged Toxic Work Environment?

E! News has reached out to Ellen and Portia's reps for comment, but have yet to hear back.

Trending Stories

1

Rob Kardashian Debuts Shirtless Instagram Profile Photo!

2

Britney Spears' Brother Reveals Rare Insight Into Her Conservatorship

3

All the Details on Demi Lovato's Estimated $1 Million Engagement Ring

4

Why Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters “Grew Apart” From Larsa Pippen

5

See Ryan Reynolds' Hilarious Response to Blake Lively's Pregnancy Joke