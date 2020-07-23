Mask-Proof Your Makeup With NYX

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
We've all been there: taking off our face mask only to realize that half of our make-up has completely rubbed off. NYX has a solution for that: their face mask-proof foundation routine. Hear all about it below and shop the products you need to get the look. Plus, you can score a free face mask to wear over your makeup from the brand. Find out how ahead!
Can't Stop Won't Stop Full Coverage Foundation
First put on this full-coverage foundation available in a whopping 45 different shades. It's long-wearing and waterproof.
Makeup Setting Spray Maxi—Matte
This mattifying makeup setting spray to apply on top of your foundation will ensure your look stays in place all day. This extra large bottle will last you all of quarantine.
Epic Wear Liner Sticks
You can pair an eye look that pops with your face mask using these eye liner sticks available in tons of different shades. Plus, NYX is offering a free mask with the purchase of any two of these.
Up next, shop 100% pure's semi-annual sale that has clean beauty faves up to 70% off, plus check out Macy's 10 Days of Glam beauty sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!