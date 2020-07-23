Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise Break Up After Brief Romance

Brian Austin Green is back on the market.
A source confirms to E! News that he and Tina Louise have split following their short-lived romance. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star and Australian model were first linked in early July, however dating in the spotlight proved to be tricky for the pair.
"All the negative comments and bullying were taking a toll on Tina and the relationship," our insider explains. "Of course, being compared to Megan Fox is something nobody wants."
Brian's relationship with Tina marked his first public foray into dating since announcing his breakup from Megan in May.
Because of the pressure, we're told Tina decided to take a step back.
"It had nothing to do with Brian. He's been nothing but supportive and he completely understands. They are still communicating, but are technically split at the moment," the source shares.
A week after Brian and Tina were spotted on their first date at the restaurant she co-owns, Sugar Taco, a source told E! News they were taking things slowly.
"She's attracted to him and loves his personality but is hesitant since he is fresh out of a divorce," the insider shared. "Tina is a good distraction for him and Brian likes her company."
Meanwhile, things between Megan and her new boo, Machine Gun Kelly, appear stronger than ever.
Just this week, during an appearance on Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, the lovebirds recalled their instant chemistry while on set of Midnight in the Switchgrass.
"Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps every day I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," Machine Gun Kelly shared. "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."
Megan added, "The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."
As for Brian and Tina, they've yet to comment publicly on their breakup.