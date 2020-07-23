Britney Spears' Brother Bryan Reveals Rare Insight Into Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears' brother, Bryan, has publicly addressed the growing support for the #FreeBritney movement, a social media campaign advocating for the end of her conservatorship.

In the Thursday, July 23 episode of the As Not Seen on TV podcast, the eldest Spears sibling stated that his sister "always wanted to get out of" the conservatorshipwhich went into effect in 2008, because of the perceived limitations it placed on her life. "It's very frustrating to have. Whether someone's coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating," the 43-year-old explained.

He added that he's aware people suspect she's being "held against her will in some capacity," but described the conservatorship as "a great thing for our family."

"We kind of came together and not everybody agreed with it either; everyone had their own opinion like, maybe we should do it this way or that way," Bryan said of the conservatorship's origins. "But at the end I think we made the right choice."