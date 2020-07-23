Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced Joe Alwyn Co-Wrote Songs on Her New Album Folklore

Never underestimate the detective work of Swifties.

On Thursday morning, Taylor Swift surprised fans when she announced her next studio album would be released at midnight tonight.

"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore," the Grammy winner shared on her Instagram page. "Surprise! Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."

Soon after the announcement was made, fans began searching for any and all clues about what could be coming. With some research, some Swifties are convinced Joe Alwyn will be part of the new album in a unique way.

It all began when Taylor revealed the talented team who made the project possible.