Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced Joe Alwyn Co-Wrote Songs on Her New Album Folklore

Never underestimate the detective work of Swifties.
On Thursday morning, Taylor Swift surprised fans when she announced her next studio album would be released at midnight tonight.
"Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore," the Grammy winner shared on her Instagram page. "Surprise! Tonight at midnight I'll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I've poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into."
Soon after the announcement was made, fans began searching for any and all clues about what could be coming. With some research, some Swifties are convinced Joe Alwyn will be part of the new album in a unique way.
It all began when Taylor revealed the talented team who made the project possible.
"I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point)," she shared online.
So who is this William Bowery who appears to not have an Instagram account? Fans think it could be Joe.
One fan site pointed out that one of the couple's first meetings took place at the Bowery Hotel in New York after a Kings of Leon concert in 2016.
Another user read Joe's Wikipedia page and discovered the actor is the great-grandson of William Alwyn. And in another twist, William spent much of his life as a composer, conductor and music teacher.
This isn't the first time Taylor has used a fake songwriter name with one of her projects. When writing "This Is What You Came For" with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, Taylor chose to use the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg to credit herself.
"Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual," Calvin later confirmed on Twitter.
For now, fans are counting down the hours until new music—and a new music video—is released. If the past is any indication, Swifties can expect plenty of surprises.