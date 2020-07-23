All the Details on Demi Lovato's Estimated $1 Million Engagement Ring From Max Ehrich

You don't have to look too closely to clearly see Demi Lovato's engagement ring.
When the Grammy-nominated songstress announced to the world that she and her boyfriend, actor Max Ehrich, are engaged, she did so with a handful of photos capturing the beachside moment. And, in every shot where her left hand was visible, the emerald-cut diamond flanked by trapezoid accent diamonds newly adorning her ring finger stole the spotlight.
According to four experts, Ehrich's sparkler for the performer features a center diamond estimated to be between a whopping seven and 10 carats and could have cost as much as millions.
"The center diamond looks around 10 carats," Jenny Luker, President of Platinum Guild International USA, told E! News. "Since the diamonds appear to be set in platinum, they sparkle even brighter! I would estimate a ring like this costs approximately $500,000."
Andrew Brown, CEO of WP Diamonds, said the center stone is "at least" 10 carats, set with "two-plus carat trapezoids on each side, in a Harry Winston style mounting, featuring a double claw on the prongs."
"A ring of this size would retail close to $1 million," Brown said. "If it's indeed a Harry Winston, the ring would retail closer to $2.5-3 million."
Per Kathryn Money, Brilliant Earth's SVP of Merchandising & Retail Expansion, the emerald cut diamond is estimated to be between eight and 10 carats while she put the total carat weight of the ring between 9.5 and 11.5 carats.
As for the price point, Money said the ring could have cost upwards of $850,000. "Depending on the quality and specific characteristics of the center gemstone, we estimate the ring's cost is between $450,000 and $850,000," Money said.
According to Shannon Delany-Ron, Director of Communications at JamesAllen.com, the center diamond appears to be about seven carats. She estimated the value of the ring to be about $250,000 to $300,000.
Delany-Ron also shared a potential explanation for the ring's design, noting, "Three stone rings like Demi's hold a symbolic meaning and represent the past, present and future of a relationship."
In regard to the ring's overall shape and style, Lovato is in star-studded company as the experts pointed out Duchess of Cambridge Meghan Markle also sports a three-stone ring from Prince Harry while Jennifer Lopez, Amal Clooney, Jennifer Lawrence and Beyoncé all have emerald cut engagement rings.
As evidenced by Lovato's Instagram announcement, the future bride is overjoyed. "I'm honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you," she wrote to Ehrich. "I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"