All the Details on Demi Lovato's Estimated $1 Million Engagement Ring From Max Ehrich

You don't have to look too closely to clearly see Demi Lovato's engagement ring.

When the Grammy-nominated songstress announced to the world that she and her boyfriend, actor Max Ehrich, are engaged, she did so with a handful of photos capturing the beachside moment. And, in every shot where her left hand was visible, the emerald-cut diamond flanked by trapezoid accent diamonds newly adorning her ring finger stole the spotlight.

According to four experts, Ehrich's sparkler for the performer features a center diamond estimated to be between a whopping seven and 10 carats and could have cost as much as millions.

"The center diamond looks around 10 carats," Jenny Luker, President of Platinum Guild International USA, told E! News. "Since the diamonds appear to be set in platinum, they sparkle even brighter! I would estimate a ring like this costs approximately $500,000."

Andrew Brown, CEO of WP Diamonds, said the center stone is "at least" 10 carats, set with "two-plus carat trapezoids on each side, in a Harry Winston style mounting, featuring a double claw on the prongs."

"A ring of this size would retail close to $1 million," Brown said. "If it's indeed a Harry Winston, the ring would retail closer to $2.5-3 million."