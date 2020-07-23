Kanye West Steps Out for Shopping Trip After Receiving Support in Wyoming

Kanye West has been spotted in Wyoming after making headlines for his recent Twitter posts.
On Wednesday afternoon, the rapper stepped out with close friend Damon Dash for some errands in the city of Kody. According to an eyewitness, Kanye visited a bank and a nearby Walmart where he picked up backpacks and kids clothing.
"Kanye seemed to enjoy the shopping experience," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "He talked to Damon throughout and was accompanied by him right through the trip."
The source says nobody recognized Kanye partly because the rapper and fellow shoppers were wearing masks amid the Coronavirus pandemic. He would later remove the face covering outside as he sported a bright blue sweatshirt, ripped denim jeans and a pair of Yeezy shoes.
Wednesday's sighting comes after E! News learned that Kanye's team has been by his side as he prepares to release a new album this coming Friday.
Management, childhood friends and music creatives including John Monopoly and Don C are in Wyoming supporting the musician. E! News has learned their top priority is to make sure Kanye is safe and getting help.
As for Kim Kardashian, she remains in Los Angeles where she is caring for the couple's four children while also supporting her husband's mental health.
On Wednesday morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star spoke out about the Grammy winner on her Instagram Stories.
"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar [sic] disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kim began. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."
The E! star continued, "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being and for your understanding."