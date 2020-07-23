Maren Morris Explains Why She's No Longer Sharing Photos of Her Son's Face

Maren Morris has a few words for mommy shamers.
The 30-year-old singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and spoke about the criticism she received after posting a photo of her 4-month-old son Hayes Andrew Hurd on Instagram.
"I would just have to say to anyone that is a mother who is shaming another mother, it obviously, I think probably comes from just a deep insecurity in your own motherhood that you have to criticize someone else that's especially like, you know, brand-new at this and we all feel like we suck in the beginning anyways," she said.
The "Girl" singer also said she's "going to be a little more private about him" in the future and not post pictures of his face moving forward.
"It's been so fun sharing photos of him," she continued. "But I feel like, you know, I can take someone saying my music sucks or I'm ruining country music, but, for some reason, the mother card I just can't emotionally handle right now. So, I was like, 'I'm just going to protect myself and him from it.'"
Earlier this month, the country star shared a pic of herself holding Hayes on an inflatable raft in a lake. As E! News previously reported, Morris then received several comments from her followers, including a question about the whereabouts of the child's life jacket.
Morris' husband, Ryan Hurd, was quick to come to her defense. "I'd just like to say, my wife usually doesn't need me to defend her, but she's a great mom," he tweeted, "and my kid was not unsafe on a float in 1 feet of water being held by an adult with 5 people watching so she could get a picture."
However, "The Middle" artist ultimately decided to delete the photo along with several other snapshots of her baby boy.
"Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him," she wrote at the time. "Sucks, but it's kind of where I'm at."
Watch the video to see Morris' interview.
