One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary Tributes Are Music to Fans' Ears

For One Direction fans, it's a very important day: 10 years ago, the hit boy band formed.

It was indeed a decade ago that the X Factor contestants were put together as a group on the seventh season of the show, spurring five albums, seven American Music Awards, seven Brit Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards and dozens of hits. To commemorate the milestone occasion, four of the group's beloved members—Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne—have spoken out publicly with special words honoring the last decade.

"I've been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that's happened over the last ten years," Styles wrote on Instagram. "I've seen things and places that I'd only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I've had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life. None of this would be possible without the support you've given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful."

The "Watermelon Sugar" singer continued, "I just can't believe it's been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn't be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here's to ten. H."

Horan told readers on social media, "When I met these four gents there was no way I thought we would go on to do what we did. So many unbelievable memories we shared together. We felt the adoration of millions from around the planet on a daily basis and it was mind blowing. It's such a major part of our lives and always will be. Cheers to US today boys and thank you to all you beautiful people who have supported us over the last 10 years."