Bad Girls Club Star Demitra "Mimi" Roche Dead at 34

Bad Girls Club star Demitra "Mimi" Roche has passed away at the age of 34.

Music executive Vince Valholla confirmed news of her death on social media on Wednesday, July 22, writing, "I'm at a loss for words. Don't know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was [a] big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I'm heartbroken by the news of her passing. I'm thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones. There's probably not one person who would have something negative to say about her. We lost a beautiful soul."

Roche joined Valholla's eponymous Miami-based company Valholla Entertainment in 2011, where she served as the vice president of A&R.

Fans of the Oxygen reality TV series will remember Roche from season 8 of Bad Girls Club, which aired in 2012. She was nicknamed "The Miami Maverick."