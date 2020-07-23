Avengers Assembled: Look Back at Your Favorite Marvel Heroes' Comic-Con Appearances Over the Years

Related : Comic-Con 2010 Look Back: "Thor" & More

Comic-Con@Home is well underway.

While fans aren't gathering at the San Diego Convention Center this year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, they're still partaking in the fun and festivities at home. From star-studded panels and virtual reunions to special sneak peeks and amazing awards, there's something for all superhero stans, sci-fi followers and pop culture lovers to enjoy from the couch. A few enthusiasts are even continuing to show off their creative cosplay.

Still, some of the big players are having a smaller presence this year. Take Marvel, for instance. While the studio will be promoting a few projects, like The New Mutants and Marvel's 616, it won't have the same occupancy it's had at previous conventions. Who could forget when Marvel took over Hall H in 2019 and brought out A-listers like Angelina Jolie and Mahershala Ali to announce its next lineup? Or, the many attendees' fond memories of The Avengers cast—including Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr.—taking the big stage?