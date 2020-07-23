Why Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters ''Grew Apart'' From Larsa Pippen

Family has—and always will—come first for the Kardashian-Jenner's.
On Wednesday, fans noticed a certain member of the family's inner circle was suddenly missing from their Instagram accounts. Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian were no longer following their longtime friend Larsa Pippen, a fixture in the sisters' lives for several years. Larsa, best known for her on-again, off-again relationship with NBA star Scottie Pippen and time on The Real Housewives of Miami, had also unfollowed the trio.
So what led to their decision to distance themselves? A source close to the situation tells E! News that the women simply drifted apart and are prioritizing their respective families.
According to our insider, "The friendship just naturally grew apart over a period of time because life happens. Kim is focused on matters at home—getting Kanye [West] healthy, her four young kids, law school and juggling her businesses."
"They are just in a different place in their lives and are not as close as they used to be, but have no ill feelings at all and still stay in touch," adds the source.
In fact, we're told Kim unfollowed Larsa months ago, but her reasoning for doing so isn't nearly as dramatic as fans might assume.
"She unfollowed everyone all together because there were a lot of random accounts," the source tells us. "She wanted to reset it just to her family and childhood friends. For Kim's own mental health she wanted to narrow down what was showing up on her feed. There are a lot of people she is still friends with who she doesn't follow on social media."
As for Kourtney and Khloe unfollowing their former confidante, the source notes that "they made their own decision."
And in response to speculation that tension between Larsa and Kanye or Khloe's ex, Tristan Thompson, played a role in their falling out, our source denies it all outright—"There is zero drama and nothing inappropriate ever happened between Kanye and Larsa or Larsa and Tristan."
Much like the Kardashian girls, Larsa is paying no mind to the online chatter regarding her friendship with Kim, Kourtney and Khloe. She tweeted, "I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media. I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life... Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness."