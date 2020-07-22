Alex Trebek Clarifies Memoir Revelation About "Stopping" His Cancer Treatment

Alex Trebek is reassuring Jeopardy fans that he will continue to seek treatment for stage IV pancreatic cancer.

Readers of his new memoir The Answer Is... Reflections on My Life were dismayed to read that the longtime game show host would "stop treatment" if his quality of life worsened. "I'm going to stick with this current protocol, then that's it. If it doesn't work I'll probably stop treatment," he explained.

However, Trebek now states that those remarks no longer apply to the state of his health today. "That quote from the book was written BEFORE my current regimen, and I was going through some bad times. My current numbers are very good, but we will have to be patient with this new immunotherapy program that I am on," Trebek clarifies in a statement shared to Twitter on Wednesday. "But if we were to stop being successful, I would return to my previous chemo treatment—NOT stop all treatment."

He continues, "I apologize for any confusion, and want everyone to know that I am optimistic about my current plan, and thank them for their concerns."