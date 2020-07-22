Kanye WestFriendsPeacockThe SoupPhotosVideos

All the Times Kim Kardashian Proved She's Kanye West's Biggest Supporter

By Alyssa Ray Jul 22, 2020 8:52 PMTags
A supportive spouse.

Loyalty is everything for the Kardashian-Jenner family, especially for Kim Kardashian. The KKW Beauty mogul is known for being fiercely loyal to her loved ones, including her headline-making husband Kanye West.

Earlier today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to weigh in on the Grammy winner's health after his series of troubling tweets this week.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar [sic] disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kim started off her post. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Kim and Kanye share children North West, 7, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 14 months.

After addressing the brilliance of her husband and highlighting the hurdles he has faced, she concluded, "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being and for your understanding."

Despite the hardship the twosome is currently facing, Kim continues to have Kanye's back—and this isn't the first time that the reality TV star has stood by her man.

For a closer look at all the times Kim has stood by Kanye, scroll through the images below!

Shutterstock
Weighing in on Mental Health

Following a series of headline-making tweets in July 2020, Kim spoke out about Kanye's health.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar [sic] disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kim began. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Later in the lengthy post, Kim called Kanye "a brilliant but complicated person."

She continued, "...on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

She concluded her statement with a call for understanding and privacy. 

Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kanye's Comments on Controversial Singers

In January 2019, Kim took to Twitter to clear up any potential headlines misinterpreting his comments about controversial artists.

"I'm going to nip this in the bud right now. Kanye was speaking about his own experience of everyone quick to say they are cancelling him because of differences in opinion & not being perfect," Kim wrote. "The analogies were in context to his own experiences, not defending anyone else."

The mother of four continued, "I want to make it very clear, he is not condoning anyone's actions or unacceptable disgusting behavior. My husband's words are being taken out of context due to timing."

AKM-GSI
Calling Out Rhymefest

Kim went to bat for Kanye in May 2018 after rapper Rhymefest criticized the "Stronger" artist for allegedly abandoning the Donda's House organization. 

The reality star wrote, "U haven't been right since u got kicked out of the studio in Hawaii wearing fake Yeezy's @RHYMEFEST. You're over levergenging Kanye's name & asked Kanye to donate money to u so stop w your fake community politics & lies. Truth is you haven't been able to sustain the foundation [sic]."

After a few other tweets, Kim noted, "You better believe I will make it my mission to take Donda's House from you and let my children run it the way it should be run! @RHYMEFEST."

Garguibo / SplashNews.com
Slamming Reports

After Kanye made headlines with a Twitter rant in April 2018, Kim flocked to the social media outlet and sounded off on those commenting on her husband's mental health.

"To the media trying to demonize my husband let me just say this... your commentary on Kanye being erratic & his tweets being disturbing is actually scary," she tweeted. "So quick to label him as having mental health issues for just being himself when he has always been expressive is not fair."

She continued, "Yesterday it was announced that Kanye had parted ways with some business people and media outlets made this about Kanye's mental health. Rather than just a simple business decision. So I'm glad he tweeted about the state of his company and all of the exciting things happening."

Palace Lee/PacificCoastNews
Supportive Spouse

Continuing in her support of Kanye, Kim praised her husband as a "free thinker" and condemned those throwing about "the mental health card."

She added, "Kanye will never run in the race of popular opinion and we know that and that's why I love him and respect him and in a few years when someone else says the same exact thing but they aren't labeled the way he is and you will all praise them! Kanye is years ahead of his time."

SPW / SplashNews.com
Not a Laughing Matter

And, to make her point abundantly clear, Kim expressed, "Mental Health is no joke and the media needs to stop spitting that out so casually. Bottom line"

Luis Yllanes / Splash News
Protecting Yeezy

After posts made by unaffiliated Twitter handle @theyeezymafia spread incorrect information about her husband's brand, Kim took to Twitter and wrote, "How can a verified account represent Yeezy with false information. You do NOT work for Yeezy and NOT affiliated. How are you gonna believe an account that posts fake color ways."

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 4
Sounding Off on Critics

Kim took to Twitter once more in March 2018 after Kanye's Yeezy line faced criticism. She wrote, "Season 6 was genius. All of my Japan looks are season 7 & will be online soon. Yeezy does not play by fashion rules. The show room was strictly shoes & always intended for that."

Later on, the KUWTK star added, ""YEEZY HAS ITS OWN UNIVERSE #SEASON7."

Shutterstock
The Rapper's Feud With Drake

Back in December 2018, Kanye alleged on Twitter that Drake "threatened" him over the phone and accusing him of picking on "people with mental health issues." In support of her spouse, Kim took to social media and warned:"@drake Never threaten my husband or our family. [Kanye] paved the way for there to be a Drake."

Splash News
Kanye's SNL Rant

Following Kanye's politically charged rant on Saturday Night Live in September 2018, Kim stopped by The Messy Truth with Van Jones and sounded off on criticism that she didn't intervene.

"What did you want me to do? Get up on stage and sing? Like what did you want me to do?" she said during the interview. "I listen to him. Afterwards, I might let him know that I can help him communicate that a little bit better and, you know, we should work on that. And he's like 'Oh yeah but I already tweeted it' and I'm like 'Well, what you tweeted isn't what you just said to me over the phone.' But sometimes people don't have the long time to really hear him out and see what he has to say."

Gotcha Images / Splash News
Loyalty Is Everything

As to why she stands by Kanye through thick-and-thin, Kim told Van Jones that her husband has done the same thing for her.

Kim relayed in the 2018 interview, "He's put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him 'You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. It's going to ruin your career.' Everyone told him that…And to me, he was like 'You're not going to tell me what to do. I'll let you know it's going to be OK.' He was always that strength for me. So I'll always love and appreciate him for always standing up for me."

She also later added, "Anyone who has ever doubted us or me he has always been there to hold my hand and lift me up higher and give me the confidence. So I'll always do the same for him." 

Stephane Cardinale - Kevin Mazur-Taylor Hill / GettyImages
Exposing Taylor Swift

In July 2016, Kim and Kanye were in the middle of drama with Taylor Swift. At the time, the "Bad Blood" singer denied knowing that Kanye was going to rap the line, "I made that bitch famous" about her.

In response, Kim posted a video on Snapchat of Kanye and Taylor discussing the "Famous" lyrics. 

Kevin Mazur/WireImage, E!
Telling the "Famous" Truth

Before she dropped the Snapchat receipts, Kim told GQ in her cover story from June 2016 that Taylor did know about Kanye's "Famous" lyrics.

"She totally approved that," said the reality star. "She totally knew that that was coming out. She wanted to all of a sudden act like she didn't. I swear, my husband gets so much sh-t for things [when] he really was doing proper protocol and even called to get it approved."

In regard to Kanye calling the superstar singer a "bitch," Kim went on to defend her man and the use of the word: "I mean, he's called me a bitch in his songs. That's just, like, what they say. I never once think, 'What a derogatory word! How dare he?' Not in a million years."

This is certainly a difficult time for Kimye.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!

