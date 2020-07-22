All the Times Kim Kardashian Proved She's Kanye West's Biggest Supporter

Weighing in on Mental Health

Following a series of headline-making tweets in July 2020, Kim spoke out about Kanye's health.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar [sic] disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," Kim began. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Later in the lengthy post, Kim called Kanye "a brilliant but complicated person."

She continued, "...on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions."

She concluded her statement with a call for understanding and privacy.