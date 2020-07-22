Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Recall Their Instant Chemistry in First Joint Interview

Love at first sight doesn't just happen in the movies.

Just a few weeks after Megan Fox confirmed her romance with Machine Gun Kelly, Hollywood's hot new couple is opening up about their chemistry that was undeniable from the very beginning.

In Wednesday's new episode of the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast, the famous pair recalled their early days on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass where they knew something special was forming.

"Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps everyday I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," Machine Gun Kelly shared. "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."

Megan continued, "The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."