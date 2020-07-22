Run, Don't Walk: This Converse Flash Sale Is Selling Out!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Sneaker fans, this is not a drill: Nordstrom Rack has Converse on sale for up to 65% off, and they're selling out fast!
And we're not kidding. By mid-morning, nearly half of everything was gone! So if you need a new pair of kicks to wear to the beach, or something you can dress up or down, or maybe a pair to share with your BFF, you'd better act fast. The sale is on for only three days, but there might be nothing left by tomorrow!
We've picked out a few of our remaining faves to help you get started. Shop 'em down below!
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Chevron Stripe Leather Low Top Sneaker
With a lightly cushioned footbed to keep your tootsies comfy while you strut your stuff, these sneaks feature a stylish chevron pattern printed on their leather uppers. They also feature a lace-up vamp, a rounded toe with a bumper, and the signature Converse star hanging out near the sole of the shoe.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Marled High Top Sneaker
The textured upper on this high-top sneak make them a perfect fit for any fall wardrobe, whether you pair them with long knit skirts, jeans, or even a denim mini, if you're feeling saucy. The padded footbed and rounded toe make them comfy enough to wear on all your adventures.
Converse One Star Fleece Lined Hiker Boot
We know what you're saying: a Converse hiking boot?! Yes, it's totally a thing, and they're amazing. Not only are they lined with snuggly fleece, but the comfort-padded footbed and a foam wedge midsole combine to give your feet all the support they need to scale whatever mountain you're climbing (even if it's just a flight of stairs).
Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Shoreline Low Top Slip-On Sneaker
Sometimes a classic low-top is the perfect way to go. This one features all the Converse hallmarks, like a canvas upper and rubberized sole, but there's also an elastic at the heel that makes for easy slip-on, slip-off action, with a pull tab for extra leverage.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Washed Laceless Sneaker
These unisex sneaks in a plum chalk wash are the perfect slip-on-and-go shoes, thanks to their laceless style and flexible fit. You could wear them with pretty much anything, but we like 'em best with cut-offs and a wide-brim hat for that "I'm going to the beach" look.
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Modern High Top Sneaker
Also a unisex fit, these high tops are a sleeker take on the classic Converse silhouette. With a textile upper, padded footbed, round cap toe and all the other bells and whistles Converse is known for, these are fashionable enough to pair with dress pants and get away with it.
Converse x Jack Purcell Suede Sneaker
If you've embraced leather sneakers but haven't gone the way of suede, you're missing out. Solve that particular style problem with these buttery-soft low-tops, featuring leather trim for a little extra style. They're unisex, too.
