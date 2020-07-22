A RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue Docu-Series Is Coming to VH1

All Stars 5 may almost be over, but the drag show will go on.
RuPaul's Drag Race is continuing its blessedly endless summer of fun by heading to Las Vegas for a new docu-series called RuPaul's Drag Race: Vegas Revue.
Six Drag Race alumni—including Yvie Oddly, Asia O'Hara, Derrick Barry, Kameron Michaels, Naomi Smalls, and Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo—star in the series, which follows their personal and professional journeys as they take on Vegas in a brand new RuPaul's Drag Race Live! residency, which made its Vegas debut at the end of January.
Fans may not currently be able to go see a drag show on the Vegas strip, but they certainly can sit on their couches and take in all the backstage drama and serious fashion moments that these Drag Race faves are sure to bring.
Vegas Revue "brings viewers behind the scenes of a jaw-dropping live stage show as it launches on the world famous Las Vegas strip," Vh1 says of the series.
Watch the promo for the series below!
Per the network, "the series gives fans a deeper look into the lives of their favorite queens as they showcase the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent it takes to pull off groundbreaking performances in front of a live audience."
Yvie Oddly was the winner of Drag Race season 11 in 2019. Asia O'Hara and Kameron Michaels competed in season 10 in 2018, while Derrick Barry and Naomi Smalls both hail from season eight in 2016. Vanjie famously appeared in both seasons 10 and 11.
Vegas Revue is the fourth Drag Race series fans will have been gifted with this year, coming on the heels of season 12 of Drag Race, the debut of RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race, and All Stars 5. (Let's also not forget about HBO's We're Here, starring Bob the Drag Queen, Shangela, and Eureka O'Hara.) It's an embarrassment of drag riches!
The six-episode series premieres Friday, August 21 at 8 p.m. on VH1.