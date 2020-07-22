Kanye WestFriendsPeacockThe SoupPhotosVideos

Maren Morris Has the Best Response to Critic Who Called Her Photo "Distasteful"

Maren Morris unapologetically clapped back after she was criticized for her latest Instagram post.

Maren Morris has two simple words for this critic: "girl BYE."

On Tuesday, the Grammy-winning songstress shared a photo of herself dolled up with her hair and makeup done. Crediting hairstylist Marwa Bashir for her 'do, the songstress captioned the shot, "w a v y hair."

However, other people were more interested in making comments about her breasts and cleavage. One person called the photo of Morris "distasteful." 

"Wavy hair as the camera is only on your tits . Yes it's distasteful for sure," the person criticized. "Come on if your caption reads wavy hair maybe keep the focus on the hair , or perhaps make the caption big boobs ? Just saying like holy cow."

The comment continued, "Everything in this world doesn't make sense anymore , clearly these littles don't have much to look up to either."

However, the person's words did not go unnoticed by the star, who fired back with an unapologetic response. 

"girl BYE," Morris clapped back. "Don't let my boobs knock you on the way out."

She seemingly reacted to the flack over her cleavage on Twitter, writing, "Sorry I've been wearing a nursing bra and sweatpants for 4 months and decided to get dressed up...Mom boobs for life. If you're offended, sign off."

Morris is no stranger to facing criticism on social media. Earlier this month, she reacted to the mom-shaming she was getting on social media after welcoming her newborn son and spoke about putting a stop to posting photos of him.

"Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it's kind of where I'm at," she tweeted at the time.  

"We talked about curbing posting photos anyway now that he's a little bit older, but the added crap from (mostly other moms) folks definitely forced our hand."

