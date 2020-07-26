Check out the most surprising celeb transformations of the week...

Related : Sonja Morgan Reveals Details on Her Face & Neck Lift

Two Bravo reality stars walk into a plastic surgeon's office...

While that sounds like the set-up for a punchline (or, you know, just the average scene on a Real Housewives show, TBH), it's actually part of this week's round-up of the most shocking celeb transformations. The Real Housewives of New York City fan-favorite Sonja Morgan revealed she went under the knife months ago, while the daughter of a Real Housewives of New Jersey star opened up about her decision to get a nose job.

Plus, two singers changed up their looks by dyeing their hair, Cassie shared her inspiring postpartum wellness journey, and Princess Beatrice completely transformed one of her grandmother's dresses for her wedding.