We Dare You Not to Smile Over Prince George's Latest Birthday Portraits

Say cheese, Prince George!
Just one day before Prince William and Kate Middleton's oldest son celebrates turning another year older, royal fans around the world received a special gift of their own.
On Tuesday afternoon, a new photo appeared on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Instagram that featured Prince George smiling big for the camera while wearing a green polo. "Sharing a photo taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George's seventh birthday tomorrow!" the caption read.
But wait, there's more! Kate was also the one to capture her eldest son wearing a camouflage t-shirt as he enjoyed the great outdoors.
While Prince George's birthday celebration remains top secret for now, his mom and dad have recently given glimpses into their family life at home. Like so many families, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had to homeschool their kids including Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte during the Coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm sure you're experiencing the same yourselves with your families and things but we're stuck with homeschooling again, but no, yeah, it's unprecedented times really but we're fine," Kate previously shared on ITV's This Morning. "George gets very upset because he wants to do all of Charlotte's projects…making sort of spider sandwiches is far cooler than literacy work."
She continued, "We sort of try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that. In some ways I suppose we've got a lot more contact a lot more FaceTime than perhaps you would have done before, but it really is difficult…it's hard to explain for a 5 and a 6 nearly 7 year old what's going on."
And while school at home can bring along some difficulties, Prince William previously joked that dinner time can be tricky too.
"It depends what's on the table," the Duke of Cambridge told PEEK Project community chef Charlie Farrally. "If the parents put on something that the children love, dinnertime goes very well. But if you put something on the table they don't want to do, that's another ball game."
Perhaps the royals are just like us.