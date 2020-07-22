Hilary Duff Has "High Hopes" That the New Lizzie McGuire Will Still Happen

Don't give up on the new Lizzie McGuire just yet.

The revival was announced for Disney+ in August of last year, and has since been down a very rocky road. Two episodes were filmed before original creator Terri Minsky left over creative differences, and production was halted. At the time, Disney said they wanted to put a "new lens" on the series, which was described as a show about Lizzie as a 30 year-old woman living her dream life (or so it seems) in New York City.

After the series Love, Victor was moved from Disney+ to Hulu due to "adult themes" (per The Hollywood Reporter), star Hilary Duff spoke out on Instagram, asking for Lizzie to follow suit. Since then, there have been few updates, but now, in an interview to promote the new kids beverage Creative Roots, Duff tells E! News that conversations are still happening.

"We are very much still in conversation with them a couple of times a week, which is really nice," she says.