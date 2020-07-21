Grey's Anatomy Season 17 Will Include the Coronavirus Pandemic

Grey's Anatomy is not shying away from the world's current health crisis.

TV's longest running medical drama will take on the coronavirus pandemic in season 17, showrunner Krista Vernoff revealed in a new Television Academy virtual panel, per Entertainment Weekly. "There's no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes."

"Every year, we have doctors come and tell us their stories, and usually they're telling their funniest or craziest stories. This year, it has felt more like therapy," Vernoff went on to explain. "The doctors come in and we're the first people they're talking to about these types of experiences they're having. They are literally shaking and trying not to cry, they're pale, and they're talking about it as war—a war that they were not trained for. And that's been one of our big conversations about Owen, is that he's actually trained for this in a way that most of the other doctors aren't."